Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) by 360.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,837 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Maritime Capital LLC increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 13.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 7.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE JMIA opened at $8.29 on Friday. Jumia Technologies AG has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $54.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

JMIA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.