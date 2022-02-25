Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $696.00 to $588.00. The stock had previously closed at $497.13, but opened at $479.80. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Intuit shares last traded at $478.84, with a volume of 20,330 shares trading hands.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $660.00.
In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $134.81 billion, a PE ratio of 65.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $563.04 and its 200-day moving average is $580.91.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
