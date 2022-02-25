Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Trading 5.3% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.3% during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $48.05 and last traded at $47.84. 33,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,512,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.43.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 112.27%.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,661,703.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,722 shares of company stock worth $4,600,071 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.