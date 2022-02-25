LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) versus Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Critical Analysis

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) and Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares LCNB and Meridian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LCNB 27.09% 8.77% 1.13% Meridian 22.31% 23.47% 2.05%

38.0% of LCNB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Meridian shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of LCNB shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Meridian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

LCNB has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for LCNB and Meridian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LCNB 0 0 1 0 3.00 Meridian 0 0 1 0 3.00

Meridian has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.21%. Given Meridian’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Meridian is more favorable than LCNB.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LCNB and Meridian’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LCNB $77.41 million 3.40 $20.97 million $1.66 11.14 Meridian $159.51 million 1.37 $35.58 million $5.74 6.16

Meridian has higher revenue and earnings than LCNB. Meridian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LCNB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

LCNB pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. LCNB pays out 48.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meridian pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. LCNB has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Meridian has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. LCNB is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Meridian beats LCNB on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LCNB (Get Rating)

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

About Meridian (Get Rating)

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products. The Mortgage Banking segment consists of the central loan production facility and retail and profit sharing loan production offices. The company was founded by Christopher J. Annas on June 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

