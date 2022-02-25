DeFiSocial Gaming Market Capitalization Reaches $5.15 Million (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 25th. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for about $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded flat against the dollar. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00041905 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.27 or 0.06835330 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,872.67 or 0.99955138 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00043617 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00047705 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiSocial Gaming should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

