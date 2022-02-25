SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $74.24

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $74.24 and last traded at $74.32, with a volume of 212217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.85.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.10 and a 200 day moving average of $90.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

