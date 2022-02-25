Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Lowered to $220.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 76.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wayfair from $313.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Wayfair from $360.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Wayfair from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Wayfair from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.21.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Shares of NYSE:W traded down $2.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.52. 16,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,929. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.94 and a beta of 2.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.91. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $355.96.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wayfair will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 40,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $10,430,245.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 40,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $10,413,118.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,013 shares of company stock worth $23,753,315 in the last quarter. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair (Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.