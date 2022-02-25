JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $192.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 67.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SQ. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Square from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Square from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.57.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of SQ opened at $114.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.00. Square has a 12-month low of $82.72 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The stock has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.86, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Square will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,769 shares of company stock worth $2,032,686. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners grew its position in Square by 8.0% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 31,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Square by 533.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 457,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,648,000 after buying an additional 385,685 shares in the last quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP bought a new stake in Square in the second quarter valued at $6,241,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

About Square (Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.