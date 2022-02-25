Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $150.00 to $86.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BAND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bandwidth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.27.

Bandwidth stock opened at $31.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $31.21 and a 52 week high of $174.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.23 million, a P/E ratio of -19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.99 and a 200-day moving average of $81.63.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.22. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Bandwidth’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $62,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,107 shares of company stock worth $133,239. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Bandwidth by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 1.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 12.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,923,000 after purchasing an additional 44,184 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 6.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 154,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the third quarter worth approximately $2,031,000. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

