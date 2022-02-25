Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT Lowered to $120.00 at MKM Partners

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PZZA. Zacks Investment Research cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stephens reduced their price target on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

PZZA stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,802. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.11 and a 200-day moving average of $125.38. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $78.41 and a one year high of $140.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -256.32, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.71 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total value of $493,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

