Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 19,723 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,723 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Banner were worth $10,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Banner during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Banner by 32.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Banner during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Banner during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Banner during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banner alerts:

Shares of BANR stock opened at $59.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.28. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $66.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Banner had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

In other news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $106,122.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BANR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

About Banner (Get Rating)

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.