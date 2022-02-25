Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,174,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,156 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $11,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 82,112.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,338,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330,893 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 760.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,037,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,887 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 791.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,704,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,071 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter worth $23,667,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,994,000 after acquiring an additional 883,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Qurate Retail stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.00. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

