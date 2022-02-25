Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $11.05 Million Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 229,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $11,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 732.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of HYLS opened at $45.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.67. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $45.33 and a 52 week high of $49.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.