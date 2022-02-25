Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $11,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,761,435,000 after buying an additional 63,084 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,461,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,012,327,000 after buying an additional 14,217 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $627,936,000 after buying an additional 15,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $411,857,000 after buying an additional 24,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 189,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,138,000 after buying an additional 12,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,412.37 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,033.40 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,520.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,513.18.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

