Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Holdings in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 617,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 398,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $6,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,557,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $102,934,000 after buying an additional 402,233 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,308,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,888,000 after buying an additional 134,347 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,766,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,804,000 after buying an additional 63,639 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 839,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after buying an additional 429,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 820,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after acquiring an additional 61,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.54.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 43.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 29.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 128.79%.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

