Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $6.77 Million Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $6,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Waste Connections by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,991,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,258,245,000 after acquiring an additional 205,348 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,380,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,446,000 after acquiring an additional 405,915 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Waste Connections by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,935 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Waste Connections by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,401,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,283,000 after acquiring an additional 684,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,013,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,513,000 after acquiring an additional 365,062 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WCN stock opened at $121.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.15 and its 200-day moving average is $129.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.58 and a twelve month high of $138.82.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.26%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

