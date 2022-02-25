Analysts Set The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) PT at $30.17

Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AES. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in AES by 6.4% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in AES by 13.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,184,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,953,000 after purchasing an additional 264,660 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AES by 1.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,833,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,021,000 after acquiring an additional 59,843 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in AES by 27.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 146,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 31,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AES during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

AES stock opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. AES has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.72.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. AES’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AES will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.82%.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

