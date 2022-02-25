Analysts Set Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Price Target at $23.40

Shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSTR. DA Davidson began coverage on Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

CSTR stock opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $464.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.03. Capstar Financial has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 34.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Capstar Financial will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is 10.96%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Capstar Financial by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. 43.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, mortgage banking, and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

