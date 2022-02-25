eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Mizuho

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Shares of EBAY opened at $55.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. eBay has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. eBay’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.95%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 38,980 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of eBay by 284.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 520,119 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,588,000 after acquiring an additional 384,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

