Analysts Anticipate Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Equities analysts expect Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Verastem’s earnings. Verastem posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.
On average, analysts expect that Verastem will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.33) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Verastem.
In other news, CEO Brian M. Stuglik sold 13,682 shares of Verastem stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $31,058.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 35,868 shares of company stock valued at $76,921 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38. Verastem has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.61.
Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.
