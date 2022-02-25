Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Vistra has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Vistra to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

Shares of NYSE:VST traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.84. 18,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,749,157. Vistra has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,390,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,661,000 after purchasing an additional 66,806 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 477,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after buying an additional 27,086 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 127,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at $1,243,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vistra (Get Rating)

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

