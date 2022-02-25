25,803 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Purchased by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 438.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,150,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,350,000 after buying an additional 4,193,011 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,101 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,134,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,408,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,578,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,140 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $1,425,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 259,459 shares of company stock worth $18,272,841 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APO opened at $64.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.73. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.53%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

