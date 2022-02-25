Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 22.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $980.14.
Shares of BLK opened at $740.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $838.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $885.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $670.28 and a 52 week high of $973.16.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.18 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.
BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.
