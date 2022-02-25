Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 22.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $980.14.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $740.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $838.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $885.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $670.28 and a 52 week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.18 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.