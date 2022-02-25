Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,337,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,527,394,000 after acquiring an additional 122,955 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,150,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $683,889,000 after purchasing an additional 333,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,435,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $323,307,000 after buying an additional 651,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,886,000 after acquiring an additional 822,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.70.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.76. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.42 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,500 shares of company stock worth $9,308,825. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

