Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Avantor by 13.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 96,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Avantor by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 585,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,787,000 after purchasing an additional 321,114 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,310,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,639,000 after buying an additional 1,849,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $446,446.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $3,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,290 shares of company stock valued at $9,026,667. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.01. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

