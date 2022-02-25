KDA Group (CVE:KDA) Shares Up 4.3%

KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 9,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 263,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 811.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$18.52 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50.
KDA Group Company Profile (CVE:KDA)
Featured Articles
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for KDA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.