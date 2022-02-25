Centamin’s (CEY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 112 ($1.52) target price on the mining company’s stock.

CEY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 106 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.77) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.36) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centamin currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 119.67 ($1.63).

Get Centamin alerts:

Shares of LON CEY opened at GBX 95.92 ($1.30) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 90.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 93.85. Centamin has a 1-year low of GBX 80.42 ($1.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 123.65 ($1.68). The firm has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.69.

In other news, insider Mark Bankes purchased 29,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £25,230 ($34,312.53).

Centamin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.