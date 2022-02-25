Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Shares Up 1.7%

Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.31. 17,143 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 60,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. The firm has a market cap of C$34.04 million and a PE ratio of -15.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.29.

About Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN)

Altiplano Metals Inc, a junior resource company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration projects. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Farellon project located near the town of La Serena, Chile. The company also owns interest in the Maria Luisa project located near the town of La Serena, Chile.

