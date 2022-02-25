Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Shares Up 1.7%

Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.31. 17,143 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 60,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. The firm has a market cap of C$34.04 million and a PE ratio of -15.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.29.
About Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN)
Further Reading
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Altiplano Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altiplano Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.