Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Trading Down 0.2%

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 32.50 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 32.72 ($0.44). 7,519 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 728,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.80 ($0.45).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MERC shares. upped their price objective on shares of Mercia Asset Management from GBX 49 ($0.67) to GBX 52 ($0.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Mercia Asset Management from GBX 52 ($0.71) to GBX 55 ($0.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get Mercia Asset Management alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of £140.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 36.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 37.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Mercia Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.05%.

In other news, insider Mark Andrew Payton acquired 12,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £4,861.34 ($6,611.37).

About Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC)

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mercia Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercia Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.