Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 70,400 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 540,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Photronics were worth $7,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,385,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,935,000 after acquiring an additional 123,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,249,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,717,000 after acquiring an additional 59,903 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,683,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,225,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Photronics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after buying an additional 36,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,519 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $206,996.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 9,688 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $189,594.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,973 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,507 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

PLAB stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.97. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. Photronics had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

