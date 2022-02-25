Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 122,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $6,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 22.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2,438.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,074,000 after purchasing an additional 97,535 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter valued at $2,464,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 70.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,265,000 after purchasing an additional 47,917 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $131.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.79 and a 12 month high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.89.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile (Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.