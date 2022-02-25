Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $7,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4,862.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $176.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.64 and a 200 day moving average of $183.85. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.00 and a 12 month high of $212.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.05 by $0.49. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 35.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.66%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.20.

In other news, SVP Frank Grese sold 1,576 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $326,436.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total value of $1,005,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,576 shares of company stock valued at $4,407,487 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

