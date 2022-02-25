Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,794,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,138,000 after buying an additional 3,435,590 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,490,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,770,000 after buying an additional 4,886,193 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,903,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,155,000 after buying an additional 835,899 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,645,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,294,000 after buying an additional 1,605,150 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,291,000 after buying an additional 3,680,776 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $50.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $62.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.63.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

