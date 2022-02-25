Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $7,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 59.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,794,000 after acquiring an additional 54,164 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 67.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 53.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,330,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 137.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 57,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,492,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $469.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $502.56 and its 200-day moving average is $489.61. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $375.06 and a 12-month high of $559.02.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

