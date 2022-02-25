WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.000-$12.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.13 billion-$19.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.90 billion.

WCC stock opened at $122.44 on Friday. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $78.60 and a 1-year high of $140.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.50.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $901,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in WESCO International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in WESCO International by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

