Chesapeake Utilities Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:CPK)

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Chesapeake Utilities has increased its dividend by 31.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Chesapeake Utilities has a payout ratio of 34.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities to earn $4.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

Shares of CPK opened at $127.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.69. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52-week low of $104.92 and a 52-week high of $146.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.53.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 11.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $133,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,950,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

