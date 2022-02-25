Physicians Realty Trust’s (DOC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DOC. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $16.78 on Thursday. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.76 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,489,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,626 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 173,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 331,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 41,520 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,158,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,818,000 after purchasing an additional 456,371 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

