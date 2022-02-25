Credit Suisse Group Lowers Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target to $12.00

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Riskified from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Riskified in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a sell rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Riskified from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Riskified presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.14.

Get Riskified alerts:

NYSE:RSKD opened at $7.08 on Thursday. Riskified has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.96.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 106.42% and a negative net margin of 66.74%. The business had revenue of $69.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Riskified will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSKD. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,253,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,463,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,674,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,561,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,649,000. Institutional investors own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Company Profile (Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.