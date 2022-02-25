Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Upgraded to “Buy” by DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $82.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $80.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boise Cascade from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $73.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.20 and a 200 day moving average of $64.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.78. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $85.06.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.91. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 56.14%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 16.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.34%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 758.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

