Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $147,037.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $36,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,302 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,319 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 397,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,343,000 after acquiring an additional 56,799 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 109,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 30,004 shares during the last quarter.

TVTX opened at $27.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.12. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $31.65.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. Travere Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.37) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

