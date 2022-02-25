RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on RealReal from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RealReal from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on RealReal from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on RealReal from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RealReal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.88.

REAL stock opened at $7.91 on Thursday. RealReal has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $28.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average is $12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.54.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 132.56% and a negative net margin of 58.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 13,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $99,271.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 45,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $685,918.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,281. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 100.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 77,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 16.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of RealReal in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 105.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

