LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) PT Lowered to $54.00

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barrington Research from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT traded up $2.12 on Friday, hitting $45.87. 204,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,845. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $41,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,147,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,097,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,857,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,286,000 after acquiring an additional 11,033 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,537,000 after acquiring an additional 80,112 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000,000 after acquiring an additional 40,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,490,000 after acquiring an additional 17,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

