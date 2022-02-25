Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Given New $63.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at B. Riley from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.23.

SIX stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.73. 6,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,892. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.84. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 94.74 and a beta of 2.42. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 190.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.83 per share, for a total transaction of $945,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.98 per share, for a total transaction of $3,798,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 456,812 shares of company stock valued at $17,272,191 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

