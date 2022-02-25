Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires Shares of 180,756 BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 180,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,612,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,348,000 after acquiring an additional 278,601 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 536,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,419,000 after acquiring an additional 180,746 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,394,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,902,000 after acquiring an additional 141,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 662,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,659,000 after acquiring an additional 111,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Shares of BJRI opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The firm has a market cap of $730.11 million, a P/E ratio of -40.17, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.01.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.23.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.