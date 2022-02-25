Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires Shares of 180,756 BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 180,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,612,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,348,000 after acquiring an additional 278,601 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 536,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,419,000 after acquiring an additional 180,746 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,394,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,902,000 after acquiring an additional 141,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 662,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,659,000 after acquiring an additional 111,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BJRI opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The firm has a market cap of $730.11 million, a P/E ratio of -40.17, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.01.
BJRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.23.
BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.
