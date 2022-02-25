Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $7.77 Million in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 340,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,770,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 50.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALEC stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.21. Alector, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $43.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.75.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.55). Alector had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

