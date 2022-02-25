Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 352,286 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POSH. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 10,514.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Poshmark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Poshmark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Poshmark by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,414 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Poshmark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 1,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $31,046.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 65,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,283,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 240,197 shares of company stock worth $4,585,954.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POSH. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $43.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $49.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Poshmark from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.44.

Shares of POSH opened at $13.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average is $21.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.34. Poshmark, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $64.09.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

