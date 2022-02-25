SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 625,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,928 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in SuRo Capital were worth $8,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SSSS. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 42,028 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 122,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,006,000. 27.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Allison Green bought 5,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $74,773.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Klein acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $117,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SSSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of SuRo Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of SSSS opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.91. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $321.77 million, a PE ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.97.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 46.2%. This is an increase from SuRo Capital’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. SuRo Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.42%.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

