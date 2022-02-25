Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCII. Raymond James lowered their price target on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

RCII opened at $29.05 on Friday. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.25.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.53). Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center (Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.