B. Riley Cuts Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Price Target to $6.00

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 98.02% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ DHC opened at $3.03 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $5.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $724.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

