B. Riley Cuts Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Price Target to $6.00

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 98.02% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
NASDAQ DHC opened at $3.03 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $5.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $724.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.43.
Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.
