Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.39% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Vicor from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.20.

Get Vicor alerts:

VICR opened at $86.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.98 and a beta of 0.64. Vicor has a 52 week low of $74.08 and a 52 week high of $164.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.38.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $90.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.00 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

In related news, VP Sean Crilly sold 8,851 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total value of $1,052,118.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $302,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vicor by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.